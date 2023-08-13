Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.22) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.58) to GBX 800 ($10.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 777 ($9.93).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 393.80 ($5.03) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 426.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 482.03. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 327.60 ($4.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 599 ($7.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.56 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 10.20 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider Andy Golding acquired 25,250 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £100,242.50 ($128,105.43). 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

