Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Declines By 26.9%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
a.k.a. Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AKA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 84,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.00.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKA
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
