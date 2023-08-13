Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Declines By 26.9%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 84,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.00.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

AKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKA

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.