Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Grows By 99.3%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the July 15th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACP remained flat at $6.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 238,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,873. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $8.79.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.34%.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
