Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Grows By 99.3%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the July 15th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACP remained flat at $6.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 238,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,873. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.34%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $11,884,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,987,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 803,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 307,256 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $3,611,000.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.