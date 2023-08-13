Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Declines By 40.0%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.