Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Declines By 40.0%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.62.
About AKITA Drilling
