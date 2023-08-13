Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Increases By 15.6%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.