Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Increases By 15.6%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.
