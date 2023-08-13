Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Decreases By 44.4%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGGF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Angang Steel has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

