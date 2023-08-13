Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Decreases By 68.6%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.80. 15,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.02 and a 200-day moving average of $260.55. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $300.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 17.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $3.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($57.00) to GBX 5,100 ($65.18) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.23) to GBX 6,300 ($80.51) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.18) to GBX 450 ($5.75) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($69.65) to GBX 5,500 ($70.29) in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ashtead Group

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.