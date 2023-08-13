Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Declines By 66.8%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the July 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

ARZGY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 21,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

