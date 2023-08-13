Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Increases By 60.7%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BELFA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.73.
Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bel Fuse
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.