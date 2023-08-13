Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Increases By 60.7%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BELFA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

