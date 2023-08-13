Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Expands By 87.1%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.96. 108,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

