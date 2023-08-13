Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Rises By 77.7%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGX. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

BGX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 31,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.