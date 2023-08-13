Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Declines By 64.8%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BBSRF stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

