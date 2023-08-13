Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Declines By 64.8%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Bluestone Resources Price Performance
BBSRF stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
