Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Decreases By 52.9%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Down 26.7 %

NASDAQ BREZR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,685. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

