Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Expands By 33.4%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Shares of BYFC remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,874. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 157.7% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121,215 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

