Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Declines By 59.7%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BPYPO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 9,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $22.28.
About Brookfield Property Partners
