Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Declines By 59.7%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 9,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $22.28.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

