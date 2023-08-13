Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Increases By 31.7%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,093,800 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 1,590,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,979.3 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

BDWBF stock remained flat at $2.41 during midday trading on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

