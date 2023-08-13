Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Drops By 22.8%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
CDHSF remained flat at $0.90 on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
