Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Expands By 31.0%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,500 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 753,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,865.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTOUF remained flat at $6.93 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. Charter Hall Group has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

