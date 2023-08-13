Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Expands By 31.0%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,500 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 753,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,865.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CTOUF remained flat at $6.93 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. Charter Hall Group has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.64.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
