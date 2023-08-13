Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Expands By 33.3%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.77. 99,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,544. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63.

China Construction Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.92.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

