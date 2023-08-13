Short Interest in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Drops By 25.1%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,111,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 250,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 56,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Further Reading

