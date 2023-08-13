Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declines By 19.9%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

RNP stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

