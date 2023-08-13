Short Interest in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Declines By 29.6%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 536,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCSI. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 200.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 48.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 13.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 74,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,496. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

