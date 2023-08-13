Short Interest in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Declines By 29.6%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 536,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCSI. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 74,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,496. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.08.
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.
