Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Increases By 60.3%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the July 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

CVOSF stock remained flat at $7.69 during midday trading on Friday. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVOSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

Further Reading

