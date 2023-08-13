Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Drops By 20.3%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of CRIS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 102,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,941. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRIS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Curis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 306,340 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP raised its position in Curis by 33.9% in the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Curis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Curis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 86,574 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Curis by 81.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,835 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

