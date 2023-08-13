Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Expands By 72.5%

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:DHCNI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. 15,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.