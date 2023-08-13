Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Rises By 106.5%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DPG stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, VP Eric Elvekrog acquired 3,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,134. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Eric Elvekrog acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $163,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 2,500 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $84,854.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

