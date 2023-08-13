Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Increases By 21.9%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
NYSE ESI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.
In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after acquiring an additional 214,544 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after acquiring an additional 163,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,157,000 after buying an additional 810,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,572,000 after buying an additional 216,378 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,117,000 after buying an additional 133,323 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
