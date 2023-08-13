Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Increases By 21.9%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after acquiring an additional 214,544 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after acquiring an additional 163,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,157,000 after buying an additional 810,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,572,000 after buying an additional 216,378 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,117,000 after buying an additional 133,323 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

