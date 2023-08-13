Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Expands By 76.7%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the July 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 180,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,636. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.95. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FANUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fanuc in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

