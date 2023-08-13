Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Grows By 72.2%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of FAST Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FZT. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NYSE FZT remained flat at $10.53 during trading hours on Friday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America.

