Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Increases By 21.5%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FIF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 29,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

