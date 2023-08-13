Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Grows By 88.9%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.28. 61,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,309. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

