Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Expands By 19.6%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 2,785,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

