Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Expands By 89.4%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,849. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $47.63.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $2.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.33.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Banorte
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.