Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Expands By 89.4%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,849. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $2.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.33.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

