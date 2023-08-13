Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Expands By 109.5%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,611,660,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 90,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.