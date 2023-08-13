Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Increases By 70.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after buying an additional 695,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 80,828 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 545,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 33,179 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,868,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 456,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.1273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

