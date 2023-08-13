Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Grows By 41.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USXF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,336,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 150,855 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USXF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

