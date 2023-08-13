Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Increases By 78.6%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LCA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 42,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was formerly known as JFG Holding I LLC.

