Short Interest in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Declines By 27.7%

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,506.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,089. Markel Group has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,392.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,348.60.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 86,597.6% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,438,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

