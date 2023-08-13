Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Rises By 82.0%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the July 15th total of 123,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

HOLO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.21. 622,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,178. MicroCloud Hologram has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram during the first quarter worth $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

