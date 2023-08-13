Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Decreases By 24.1%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Small Pharma Price Performance
Small Pharma stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Small Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.33.
About Small Pharma
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Small Pharma
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.