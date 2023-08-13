Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Decreases By 24.1%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Small Pharma Price Performance

Small Pharma stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Small Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

