Short Interest in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Decreases By 27.6%

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

SOPH stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 53,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

