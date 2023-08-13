Short Interest in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Expands By 150.5%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, a growth of 150.5% from the July 15th total of 152,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
