Short Interest in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Expands By 150.5%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, a growth of 150.5% from the July 15th total of 152,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 287,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

