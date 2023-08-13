Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Decreases By 53.3%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the July 15th total of 188,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBP. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 157,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,160. TC Biopharm has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TC Biopharm from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

