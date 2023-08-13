Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Drops By 31.6%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of TOD’S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.
TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.
