Short Interest in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Drops By 39.4%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

VBIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 160,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,514. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.16). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 147.75% and a negative net margin of 8,313.67%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Steven Gillis acquired 609,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,431.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,698 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 194,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,209,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 20.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 205,921 shares in the last quarter.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Read More

