Short Interest in Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Declines By 30.2%

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,659,800 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 9,541,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 26,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.0368 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

