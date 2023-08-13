Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 955.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 141,380 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after buying an additional 71,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,201,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.69. The stock had a trading volume of 318,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.40. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $194.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.