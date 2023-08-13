Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09, reports. The company had revenue of C$80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.19 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 3.52%.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 0.6 %
TSE:SVM opened at C$3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.76. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.74 and a 1-year high of C$5.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 4.43.
Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on SVM
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.