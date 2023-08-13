Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $220.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

