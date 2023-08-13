Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 59 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $538,889,000 after buying an additional 273,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,605. The company has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.51.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

